Pineapple chipotle beef alambre from Smith's Chef Jeff

It's Foodie Friday on Good Day Utah, and today, Smith's Chef Jeff makes some delicious pineapple chipotle beef alambre.

Ingredients :

• For the Alambre:

• 6 slices bacon, chopped

• 1 lb flank steak, thinly sliced against the grain

• 1/2 yellow onion, sliced

• 1 poblano pepper, sliced

• 1 red bell pepper, sliced

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 1/2 tsp chili powder

• 1 tsp cumin

• Salt & black pepper, to taste

• Juice of 1/2 lime

• Pineapple Chipotle Finish:

• 1 cup small-diced pineapple

• 1–2 tsp chipotle in adobo, minced

• 1 tsp adobo sauce

• Juice of 1/2 lime

• For Finishing:

• 1 1/2 cups shredded Oaxaca or mozzarella

• Fresh cilantro

• Warm tortillas

Instructions:

• Season flank steak with chili powder, cumin, salt, and pepper.

• Crisp bacon in skillet, remove and reserve.

• Cook beef in bacon drippings until browned.

• Add onion and peppers, cook 2–3 minutes.

• Add garlic and lime juice.

• Push to side, caramelize pineapple 60–90 seconds.

• Add chipotle, adobo, lime juice; toss together.

• Return bacon, top with cheese, melt.

• Garnish with cilantro and serve.