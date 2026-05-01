Pineapple chipotle beef alambre from Smith's Chef Jeff

It's Foodie Friday on Good Day Utah, and today, Smith's Chef Jeff makes some delicious pineapple chipotle beef alambre.
Ingredients:
• For the Alambre:
• 6 slices bacon, chopped
• 1 lb flank steak, thinly sliced against the grain
• 1/2 yellow onion, sliced
• 1 poblano pepper, sliced
• 1 red bell pepper, sliced
• 2 cloves garlic, minced
• 1/2 tsp chili powder
• 1 tsp cumin
• Salt & black pepper, to taste
• Juice of 1/2 lime
• Pineapple Chipotle Finish:
• 1 cup small-diced pineapple
• 1–2 tsp chipotle in adobo, minced
• 1 tsp adobo sauce
• Juice of 1/2 lime
• For Finishing:
• 1 1/2 cups shredded Oaxaca or mozzarella
• Fresh cilantro
• Warm tortillas
Instructions:
• Season flank steak with chili powder, cumin, salt, and pepper.
• Crisp bacon in skillet, remove and reserve.
• Cook beef in bacon drippings until browned.
• Add onion and peppers, cook 2–3 minutes.
• Add garlic and lime juice.
• Push to side, caramelize pineapple 60–90 seconds.
• Add chipotle, adobo, lime juice; toss together.
• Return bacon, top with cheese, melt.
• Garnish with cilantro and serve.