North Park Elementary starts school year amid mourning for fallen officers

TREMONTON, Utah — Students and staff line the streets in one Tremonton neighborhood as they make the trek to North Park Elementary School for the first day of class. The trek brings many passed the house where a deadly shooting took the lives of two officers and injured another and his K9.

For some students and their families, it’s hard to walk passed the house where tragedy struck the tight knit community. North Park Elementary’s Principal Heather Godfrey said the officers — Sergeant Lee Sorensen and Officer Eric Estrada— were a part of the community and have been in the classroom several times.

“So we knew in preparing for this school year that there were going to be some anxieties,” Godfrey said. “So we made sure that as a staff we went through safety protocols and we had extra safety measures in place because we want our students to know that they are safe and this is a safe environment.”

The funeral for Estrada will be on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. and the funeral for Sorensen will be on Friday at 10:00 a.m. Both will take place at Utah State University Spectrum.

Superintendent for Box Elder School District Steve Carlsen said the students and staff will have those days off of school. He said the school year continues forward and they have resources available for the students and staff. “Today is our firs day of school and it’s always a fun and exciting day but there’s a cloud of sadness because of the situation,” Carlsen said.