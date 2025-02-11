North Salt Lake candy shop has a story just as sweet as its chocolate

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — From caramels to creams to their famous chocolates, candy-making at Mrs. Cavanaugh's in North Salt Lake goes non-stop, especially ahead of one of the most popular holidays for chocolate.

There are many chocolatiers, but this chocolate shop has one sweet story that started in 1964 with Marie Cavanaugh, a church-building fundraiser, and a pecan roll recipe.

"[Marie] took that recipe, got some Relief Society ladies together, and made chocolates for the fundraiser that year," explained Marie's daughter, Colene Wall, and the owner of Mrs. Cavanaugh's.

The fundraiser raised enough money to build a church in South Dakota, but people still wanted more chocolate.

"She went to a banker, asked him for a $15,000 loan. Back in 1964, that was a lot of money, especially for a housewife," Wall explained. "Luckily, she brought a 1-pound box of chocolates with her, and after he ate half the box, he not only gave her the loan but was also her first customer."

A few years later, Marie moved back to Utah with her husband, George, and their kids, including Wall. It was in the Beehive State where the business really boomed. In 2013, Wall bought the business from her mom and has worked ever since to keep it in the family. Her son, Trevor Wall, is the head cook.

"One of my mottos in this kitchen is that the small details matter," Trevor said.

Marie Cavanaugh passed away last October, but with six locations and an online presence, her family hopes to continue her legacy.

"It's really a fun business to be in, and I hope to pass that down to my kids and grandkids," Wall said.

If you want to visit Mrs. Cavanaugh's store or factory in North Salt Lake, it's open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.