Not ice cream. Not yogurt. Sugar House store serves up pudding for dessert-lovers

SALT LAKE CITY — For many, banana pudding is just a yummy treat. But for Parker D. Barbee, it's a lifelong love story.

Barbee's grandma was allergic to bananas, so growing up, banana pudding was never a family dessert, but he always found a way to get a taste of his favorite treat.

"Banana pudding has just always been my go-to dessert ever since I was a little boy," he explained.

Despite his love for the dessert, owning a pudding shop wasn't exactly Barbee's dream, but after he was laid off from his job a few years ago, that all changed.

"This concept has always been in the back of my mind," Barbee explained. "It wasn't until that happened that I kind of just took and ran with it and, I guess, seized the day.

"That's how the whole name, Parfé Diem, just kind of speaks to my story."

Parfé Diem started selling whipped puddings out of a ghost kitchen in South Salt Lake until they opened a Sugar House store a year and a half ago. Their OG banana pudding is award-winning, but they also feature other core and rotating flavors.

"The fact that people are loving it, and bringing their friends and family, celebrating their birthday, is an incredible feeling, and those reactions never get old," Barbee said.

Just last year, Parfé Diem was one of four businesses in the country to be awarded a $25,000 grant by Shark Tank Investor Daymond John and the NAACP.

"I put in so much time, late nights, a lot of sweat equity into this, and to just be recognized by somebody at that level, it was a very humbling moment for me," Barbee said.

Even with all the accolades, Barbee admits there's still more work to be done as he'd like to do more catering and reach new customers.

"If you are a little more adventurous and want to try something new," he explained, "I don't think you would lose if you bet on Parfé Diem."