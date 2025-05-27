Park City cafe blends food, drinks, plants and history for a unique experience

PARK CITY, Utah — Just off Highway 224 in Snyderville, you'll find a place where the stillness of nature meets the rush for morning coffee: Park City Gardens.

"They always have great coffee, great drinks, and the sausage egg and cheese croissant is spectacular," said Porter Royce, a firefighter with the Park City Fire District and a Park City Gardens regular. "When we go in the garden and drink a drink, it's a great way to reset, calm down, make sure we're ready for the day."

But there's more to Park City Gardens than plants, coffee and croissants. The buildings themselves tell a story.

"The cafe is the original general store of Park City, so from about 1890, this is where ranchers would pull up their covered wagon and get flour and bulk items," said Sophy Kohler, the owner of Park City Gardens. "The boutique is one of the first homesteads in Park City."

Kohler has been the owner of Park City Gardens for nearly a decade, which started as Park City Nursery in 1983. She's expanded the 10-acre property to include a greenhouse, boutique, cafe, flower barn and more.

"We had all these old outbuildings, and they weren't being utilized for anything. They were really cool historical structures, so we were able to work with the community to turn them into part of our business so people can enjoy the whole property," Kohler said.

With warmer weather finally here, Kohler hopes people will come experience all this hidden gem has to offer, and if you come early enough, you might be able to catch some firefighters.

"Now is the time to be in Park City," Kohler said. "People say they come in the winter and stay for the summer. Honestly, the summer is our favorite time to be here."

If you'd like to visit Park City Gardens, they are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with extended hours starting next week.