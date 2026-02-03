Peer-to-Peer support program expands to 2,100 schools to fight youth suicide and depression

SALT LAKE CITY — A troubling trend in our increasingly connected world reveals sharply higher numbers of youth experiencing loneliness and disconnection, leading to rising rates of suicide and depression among younger children.

Dr. Gregory Hudnall, founder of Hope Squad, says his organization's mission is to combat this growing problem through peer-to-peer support and education.

Dr. Hudnall started Hope Squad two decades ago when youth suicide became deeply personal for him as a high school principal. "I was contacted by the Provo police. They asked me to come down and help identify the body of a 14-year-old," Hudnall said.

Dr. Hudnall says Hope Squad trains students as young as elementary age on inclusion, resilience, kindness, anti-bullying strategies, and how to recognize signs that others are struggling mentally or emotionally. The program has since expanded to 2,100 schools worldwide.

Watch: 'I Love You, Bro Project' brings Utah men together to talk about mental health

‘I Love You, Bro Project’ brings Utah men together to talk about mental health

As youth began using cell phones about 20 years ago, this generation started isolating from their peers, according to Hudnall. "What we did find is that when young people take their lives or are going to attempt, they tend to reach out to their closest friends. They don't go to moms and dads. They don't go to church leaders. They don't go to coaches. They go to that peer that they're the closest to," Hudnall said.

Dr. Hudnall says 30,000 students have been referred for help over the past 20 years. He also said Timpview High School, where the program started, just celebrated 22 years without a suicide this past year.

Watch: Utah ranks 14th for seasonal depression impact: Experts offer advice

Utah ranks 14th for seasonal depression impact: Mental health experts offer advice

Hope Squad members are nominated by their peers and school staff. A Hope Squad conference is scheduled for February 5 at Provo High School at 9:30 a.m.

Those interested in getting involved can reach out to their school or click here.