Women-founded Utah AI startup helps real estate agents track shifting housing market

SALT LAKE CITY — A new women-founded Utah startup is using AI to help real estate agents navigate the state’s shifting housing market and price homes more accurately.

Stairtop, founded by Lauren Treasure and Chantal Ball, has developed an AI-powered platform that analyzes listings and market data to identify when homes are overpriced, underpriced, or in line with the market. The system uses a large database of housing information to provide insights into pricing and market trends.

“We’ve had a crazy few years in Utah, and prices were all over the place,” said Treasure, Stairtop’s CEO and a former product leader at Chatbooks and Ancestry. “Agents and clients are confused about what homes should really be worth.”

Treasure said even small pricing errors can make a big difference: homes listed just 3 to 10 percent above market value can sit for three times longer than those accurately priced. She noted that with affordability already top of mind, better pricing clarity can help both buyers and sellers make smarter decisions.

Sandra Sweetland, who has been in the real estate industry for 34 years, said the tool helps agents back up their recommendations with data. “Buyers are nervous, buyers are understandably nervous. Sellers are still demanding a lot of money for their homes," Sweetland told FOX 13 News on Monday.

"They need some kind of evidence that when I tell them that they should be listed in this range and this is what they expect, it’s not just coming from someone with a lot of experience, it’s also coming from a vast amount of knowledge.”

Chantal Ball, Stairtop’s co-founder and design lead, said the company also represents an important voice in Utah’s tech landscape. Only about 13-15% of tech startups are founded by women, according to industry data.

"I think this is the future," Sweetland said. "It's really really powerful, it's changing our industry."