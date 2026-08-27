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Sierra Club highlights the ways you can help protect the country's national parks

It's that time of year! National Parks Week is here with the theme 'Celebrate America's Story' and in Utah, the Sierra Club highlights the challenges facing the parks and ways you can help.
National Parks Week: Sierra Club highlights the ways you can help protect them
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SALT LAKE CITY — From August 22 to August 30, the nation celebrates National Park Week. This year's theme is "Celebrate America's Story" in honor of the 250th birthday of America. And it's also the 110th birthday of the National Park Service. So throughout this week, it's about celebrating all things national parks.

Each day has a theme:

  • Saturday, Aug. 22nd: Kickoff Saturday and Freedom 250 Grand Pix
  • Sunday, Aug. 23: Safety Sunday
  • Monday, Aug 24: America in Motion Monday
  • Tuesday, Aug. 25: National Park Service 110th Birthday and Fee-Free day
  • Wednesday, Aug. 26: Watch Wildlife Wednesday
  • Thursday, Aug. 27: Thankful Thursday
  • Friday, Aug. 28: Freedom Friday
  • Saturday, Aug. 29: Staff Saturday
  • Sunday, Aug. 30: Junior Ranger Day

The Sierra Club of Utah encourages people to visit Utah's Big 5 — Canyonlands, Arches, Bryce Canyon, Zion and Capitol Reef. The Sierra Club of Utah's Chapter Director Franque Bains said to visit and support our parks as much as we can. She said our national parks are facing challenging like low funding and understaffing.

"Shrinking the staff has been really really hard and also just preserving the ecosystem," she said. "The rangers are stewards of the land so making sure that we are able to protect that land has been a challenge.

But there are ways that people can help like joining conservation groups like the Sierra Club or just simply visiting the parks. And when you're there, Sierra Club Chapter Vice Chair Jeremy Carpenter said it's important to be good stewards of the land while visiting.

"Enjoying the lands is the best way to support the parks," he said. "But also packing in and packing out, staying on the trails and not veering off and destroying the ecosystems there."

More information about the National Park week can be found here.

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