Cold Plunge Coffee offers the best of both worlds to start your day

SALT LAKE CITY — For some people, the perfect way to start the day is with a warm cup of coffee. For others, it's a 39-degree plunge into a tub of ice-cold water. At Cold Plunge Coffee in downtown Salt Lake City, customers can do both.

The concept combines a specialty coffee shop with cold plunges and a sauna.

For member Tom Barry, the cold plunge was not exactly love at first dip.

"The first time I plunged, I was squealing and wondering how do people do this, why do people do this," Barry recalled. "But my body weirdly started craving it."

Barry now says he returns for the mental discipline and benefits he associates with cold plunging. For Cold Plunge Coffee owner Caleb Fritz, the goal was always to make cold plunging more accessible.

"Every single day somebody tries it for the first time, and whatever preconceived notions they've had before, we've lowered the barriers to entry," Fritz said.

Cold Plunge Coffee at 457 South 300 East describes itself as the world's first cold bath cafe. Fritz started the concept as a pop-up in Seattle but decided Salt Lake City was the spot for his first storefront.

"It's been a mix of shock, what is that, and this is awesome," Fritz said, talking about the reaction from the community.

For regulars, Fritz says the experience is more than just simply sitting in cold water. He says the challenge creates an opportunity to connect with others who are also pushing themselves physically and mentally.

For members like Anna Reyes, Cold Plunge Coffee is more than a morning or afternoon routine; it's something they can actually feel a difference from.

"I needed a knee replacement; my knee was swollen, then my sciatic was hurting me, my back sciatic, they said I needed to go to therapy," Reyes recalled.

She says after three cold plunge sessions, her pain was gone, and she's been coming back ever since. Her advice for first timers is to take it slowly.

"Remember, you don't have to stay in for a long time; you just slowly get used to it," Reyes said.

But for those who aren't quite ready to brave 39- to 56-degree water, you can always just grab coffee.

"I feel like here, just the nature, it's people taking care of themselves, their mental health, their physical health; it's just a really strong community here," Barry said.