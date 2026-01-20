Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Smart Cart: Cozy Up Chili

Here is an easy way to cook up vegetarian chili for your family, enough to feed five people under $25
Cozy Up Veggie Chili (Serves 5)

Serving size: ~1 cup per serving

Total yield: ~5 cups

Ingredients:

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, diced
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 bell pepper, diced
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • ¾ teaspoon salt (plus more to taste)
  • 1 (15-oz) can black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 (15-oz) can pinto beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 (15-oz) can kidney beans, drained and rinsed OR 1 cup uncooked quinoa 
  • 1 (14.5-oz) can diced tomatoes, with juices

(Adding the third can of beans boosts volume, fiber, and protein without changing the flavor profile.)

Instructions:

  • Sauté the base:

    • Heat olive oil in a medium pot over medium heat. Add the onion and cook for 4–5 minutes until softened.

  • Bloom the spices:

    • Add garlic, chili powder, cumin, and salt. Stir for about 30 seconds until fragrant.

  • Add vegetables:

    • Stir in the bell pepper and cook for 2–3 minutes.

  • Build the chili:

    • Add black beans, pinto beans, kidney beans, and diced tomatoes with juices. Stir to combine.

  • Simmer:

    • Bring to a gentle simmer, and add an optional cup of quinoa, reduce heat to low, and cook uncovered for 15–20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until thickened.

  • Taste & serve:

    • Adjust seasoning as needed and serve warm with optional toppings.

Optional Toppings: Avocado, Shredded cheese, Greek yogurt or sour cream, Chopped cilantro, Crushed tortilla chips

Nutrition (Per Serving, approx. — 1 cup)

Calories: ~245 | Fat: 6 g | Carbohydrates: 38 g | Fiber: 14 g | Protein: 12 g | Added Sugar: 0 g

Storage & Freezing 

Fridge: 4–5 days in an airtight container

Freezer: Up to 3 months

Reheat: Stovetop or microwave; add a splash of water if needed

