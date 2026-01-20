Smart Cart: Cozy Up Chili

Cozy Up Veggie Chili (Serves 5)
Serving size: ~1 cup per serving
Total yield: ~5 cups
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 medium onion, diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 bell pepper, diced
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- ¾ teaspoon salt (plus more to taste)
- 1 (15-oz) can black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 (15-oz) can pinto beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 (15-oz) can kidney beans, drained and rinsed OR 1 cup uncooked quinoa
- 1 (14.5-oz) can diced tomatoes, with juices
(Adding the third can of beans boosts volume, fiber, and protein without changing the flavor profile.)
Instructions:
Sauté the base:
- Heat olive oil in a medium pot over medium heat. Add the onion and cook for 4–5 minutes until softened.
Bloom the spices:
- Add garlic, chili powder, cumin, and salt. Stir for about 30 seconds until fragrant.
Add vegetables:
- Stir in the bell pepper and cook for 2–3 minutes.
Build the chili:
- Add black beans, pinto beans, kidney beans, and diced tomatoes with juices. Stir to combine.
Simmer:
- Bring to a gentle simmer, and add an optional cup of quinoa, reduce heat to low, and cook uncovered for 15–20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until thickened.
Taste & serve:
- Adjust seasoning as needed and serve warm with optional toppings.
Optional Toppings: Avocado, Shredded cheese, Greek yogurt or sour cream, Chopped cilantro, Crushed tortilla chips
Nutrition (Per Serving, approx. — 1 cup)
Calories: ~245 | Fat: 6 g | Carbohydrates: 38 g | Fiber: 14 g | Protein: 12 g | Added Sugar: 0 g
Storage & Freezing
Fridge: 4–5 days in an airtight container
Freezer: Up to 3 months
Reheat: Stovetop or microwave; add a splash of water if needed