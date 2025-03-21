Steve Young Ski Classic to bring smiles, medals to adaptive skiers

ALTA, Utah — The nonprofit Wasatch Adaptive Sports organization empowers Utahns with disabilities to improve their physical, mental and social well-being through outdoor recreation and activities.

On Saturday, the group hosts its biggest fundraiser with the Steve Young Ski Classic at Snowbird.

Nine-year-old Hazen Snarr will defend the medal he won skiing on the run last year.

Born premature and weighing a little over two pounds, Hazen was also diagnosed with cerebral palsy. But once he found skiing, he's been off to the races through Wasatch Adaptive Sports.

“If you win you get a medal,” Hazen said while showing off the hardware he won last year. “And fun skiing and it’s really fun!”

Born at just 29 weeks, Hazen’s parents admitted they endured crippling fear, with his father, Braxton, sharing that was touch and go for a while.

“Really, our first question was, is he going to live? That’s all we really cared about,” Braxton said.

Born two minutes ahead of his fraternal twin sister, Braxton now wonders if that may have been a sign that Hazen liked to compete and loved being first. He said his son being introduced to Wasatch Adaptive Sports has changed all their lives.

“Has definitely helped him be more confident in his abilities," shared Braxton. "He started out not thinking he could do things that other kids did or as just not as well as other kids.”

This is the 39th year Young has lent his name and volunteered his time to make the ski event the single, biggest fundraiser each year for the group. It allows 1,100 adults and kids like Hazen to do more than ever dreamed possible.

“We don’t give our participants limits. They tell us what they want to do and we work to help them do it in a safe way,” said Wasatch Adaptive Sports communications manager Becca Murphy.

Braxton Snarr agrees.

“So just seeing [Hazen] really light up, just knowing he’s gonna go be a part of something big, it’s really cool to see this side of him,” his father said.

The Steve Young Ski Classic takes place Saturday with events during the day, followed by a dinner and auction in the evening all raising money for Wasatch Adaptive Sports.