Deputy Allred, K-9 Azula make appearance at Box Elder County rodeo

TREMONTON, Utah — The 2025 Box Elder County Fair and Golden Spike Rodeo this week were unlike any previous years.

As locals gathered at the fairgrounds to celebrate, they also mourned two police officers who were killed Sunday night in the line of duty. The fair and rodeo organizers made a special effort to honor Sgt. Lee Sorensen and Officer Eric Estrada.

On Friday night, they also honored two law enforcement personnel who survived that tragic evening, as Box Elder County Deputy Mike Allred and K-9 Azula made a surprise appearance at the rodeo. The pair were also shot while responding to Sunday night's incident, but they survived and are recovering.

Allred and his sidekick stood in the middle of the rodeo arena as the crowd cheered and the announcer welcomed them. Allred knelt down to pet Azula, then stood to wave at the crowd and tip his hat.

"Deputy Allred, I hope that you can tell your community is behind you 100 percent. We're glad you're with us tonight, buddy," the announcer said.

The sheriff's office shared the video Saturday on social media, saying the officers' appearance was their way of "letting us know they are healing and going to be okay."

Our hearts are heavy as we continue to mourn the tragic loss of Sergeant Lee Sorensen and Officer Eric Estrada. The immense outpouring of support from our community has been a source of strength during this difficult time," the Facebook post read. "Thank you for your unwavering support and for keeping the fallen officers and their families in your prayers."

