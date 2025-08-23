Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Emergency water shut off in Draper extends to second day

DRAPER, Utah — Draper City had to extend an emergency water shut off into a second day after crews encountered complications while repairing a water line leak.

The shut-off initially began around 4:45 p.m. Friday afternoon in the area of 11573 South 700 West, with the repair initially estimated to take between 8 to 10 hours, leaving residents in the area without water.

Then, just before 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning, Draper City posted to social media announcing that the shut off would be extending, stating that while crews had worked the whole night, they "ran into unexpected complications."

At time of reporting, there is no estimate for when water service will be restored. Draper City says residents should expect to be without water for most of the day.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as we learn more.

