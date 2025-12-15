Tamales are the hot seller at one of the best Mexican restaurants in Utah

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Some meals are so good, you will never forget them. For Andres Sanchez, that moment came the first time he tried his future mother-in-law's cooking.

"I told my fiancée — that's when it was a done deal," Sanchez said.

The cooking belongs to Cristina Olvera, the owner and head chef behind La Casa Del Tamal. The family-owned Mexican restaurant has grown into one of the best Mexican restaurants in the state, with tamales being their top seller.

Olvera immigrated to the U.S. in 1999. When she arrived, she noticed how few restaurants sold tamales.

"As a way to make extra income, she started to make it for her, her brothers, and her family, and that's when people started making orders," explained Olvera's daughter, Salma Guerrero.

What started as a way to provide for her children has now grown into a thriving business. La Casa Del Tamal now has two locations: one in West Valley City and a new location at Salt Lake City's Post District, earning multiple "Best of State Awards" along the way.

The menu has expanded to include dishes like birria, chilaquiles, and more, but tamales are still the heart of this house.

"We actually have a team dedicated to just tamales that have been with us since the beginning," Sanchez said.

For Cristina, the journey is far from over, and just like every ingredient in their dishes, each family member has a purpose.

"She feels extremely proud of her children being here to accompany her to grow her business, and she feels like we wouldn't be where we are today without being a family unit," Guerrero translated.

