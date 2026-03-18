Lessons from Utah's 5.7 magnitude quake and how to prepare for the next one

MAGNA, Utah — Six years ago, a 5.7-magnitude earthquake shook Utah, with its epicenter in Magna and impacts felt across several nearby cities. It was Utah’s largest quake since 1992.

The quake shook many homes, businesses, and schools. It totaled West Lake Junior High School in West Valley City and the iconic Empress Theatre, which was 100 years old. The school and theatre both had to be completely rebuilt.

Researchers estimate that it caused about $600 million in damages. The public transit services, like the TRAX light rail, were temporarily suspended. While there were some minor injuries, no fatalities were reported.

Since then, geological experts have warned that an even larger quake could shake the Wasatch Front in the next 50 years.

Safety During an Earthquake

First responders emphasize the importance of securing objects that could fall and practicing the “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” method:

Drop to your hands and knees to avoid being knocked down.

Cover by getting under something sturdy and staying away from windows.

Hold On until the shaking stops.

If you cannot drop to the ground, sit bent over with your head and neck protected.

Common Misconceptions

Experts warn against standing in a doorway during an earthquake, once considered safe, because doorways are no longer the strongest part of a home and offer little protection from falling or flying objects.

Safety Advice for Drivers

If you are behind the wheel during an earthquake:

Pull over, stop, and set the parking brake. After shaking stops, proceed cautiously, avoiding fallen debris. If a power line falls on your vehicle, stay inside until trained personnel remove the wire.

Emergency Preparedness

Families are advised to:

Have an evacuation plan.

Keep a first aid kit with extra water ready.

Prepare under-bed bags with essentials for nighttime quakes.

Create car kits with supplies for at least three days in case evacuation is needed.

Recommended Items for Under-Bed Bags:

Sturdy shoes and socks

Glasses/contacts

Flashlight

Whistle

Work gloves

Earthquake Drill Opportunity

Residents can take part in the Utah ShakeOut Drill on April 16, 2026. Registration is free at: http://shakeout.org/utah