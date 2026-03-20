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Tasty Crazy Crab Sandwich recipe from Smith's Chef Jeff

Crazy Crab Sandwich
Posted
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Crazy Crab Sandwich recipe from Smith's Chef Jeff:

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb lump crab meat
  • 2 Tbsp mayonnaise
  • Juice and zest of 1/2 lemon
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1/4 tsp pepper
  • 4 slices sourdough bread
  • 6 Tbsp butter, softened
  • 2 tsp minced garlic
  • 1 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley
  • Sliced tomato, as needed

Directions:

  1. Mix the minced garlic, butter, and parsley together. Set aside.
  2. In a bowl, combine the crab meat, mayonnaise, lemon juice and zest, salt, and pepper. Mix gently and keep cold.
  3. Heat a griddle or skillet over medium heat.
  4. Spread the garlic butter on both sides of each slice of bread.
  5. Place the bread on the skillet and toast for 1–2 minutes per side, or until golden and crispy.
  6. Divide the crab mixture evenly over two slices of toast.
  7. Top with sliced tomatoes, then place remaining toast slices on top to form sandwiches.
  8. Slice each sandwich in half. Serve and enjoy.

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