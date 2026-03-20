Tasty Crazy Crab Sandwich recipe from Smith's Chef Jeff

Crazy Crab Sandwich recipe from Smith's Chef Jeff:
Ingredients:
- 1 lb lump crab meat
- 2 Tbsp mayonnaise
- Juice and zest of 1/2 lemon
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp pepper
- 4 slices sourdough bread
- 6 Tbsp butter, softened
- 2 tsp minced garlic
- 1 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley
- Sliced tomato, as needed
Directions:
- Mix the minced garlic, butter, and parsley together. Set aside.
- In a bowl, combine the crab meat, mayonnaise, lemon juice and zest, salt, and pepper. Mix gently and keep cold.
- Heat a griddle or skillet over medium heat.
- Spread the garlic butter on both sides of each slice of bread.
- Place the bread on the skillet and toast for 1–2 minutes per side, or until golden and crispy.
- Divide the crab mixture evenly over two slices of toast.
- Top with sliced tomatoes, then place remaining toast slices on top to form sandwiches.
- Slice each sandwich in half. Serve and enjoy.