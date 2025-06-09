This music school & recording studio in Utah County helps youth reach their rockstar dreams

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — You can feel it in how they sound, look, and groove: The students at Caleb Chapman's Soundhouse aren't just regular music students; they're rockstars.

"When I'm on stage performing a song I love, I really just go all out," said Soundhouse guitarist JJ Larsen.

Caleb Chapman's Soundhouse is a unique music performance program for musicians aged 10-18. It was started 27 years ago by Caleb Chapman himself as a way to give young musicians more tools and resources.

"We put these kids into bands, and these bands are literally ranked #1 in the entire world," said Chapman.

The kids in the bands can do it all — from the in-house recording studio to live stage performances.

"Soundhouse, you get out here and you learn the song, you learn choreography, and you get your sound right, then you go shoot a music video and record," Larsen said.

"When I first started here, I was definitely very shy and it was very hard to perform on the stage and I kind of got stage fright a little," said Soundhouse singer Marley Sokia. "But over the years, I've been able to progress and love what I do."

Through Soundhouse, Sokia and Larsen have gotten the chance to go on world tours and perform with celebrities.

"I've been able to travel the world a little bit. A couple of years ago, I was able to go to Europe and travel to four countries over there," Sokia said.

"My favorite was probably playing the show with Huey Lewis and his ordination into our hall of fame thing," Larsen added.

Chapman has years of musical experience, but his program isn't just about stage time for the students; it's also about building their confidence and self-esteem for whatever comes next.

"In a time where there's an epidemic in mental health with these kids, I really can't think of anything better than empowering these kids with music training," Chapman said.

Utahns will get the chance to see the Soundhouse training come to life at the Big Noise Festival happening Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. The event is free and will feature over a dozen Soundhouse bands, food trucks, giveaways and more.

"For us, the reason to do music is just the joy that it brings. It is so much fun."

Soundhouse is looking for its next class of talented musicians. The Big Noise Festival this Saturday will be the first public chance to meet the team.