Utah leaders confront surge in youth gang activity after deadly West Valley City shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A Halloween party shooting in West Valley City that killed 2 teens in West Valley City is renewing concerns about youth violence across Utah.

"Data is showing that these young kids are getting involved in gangs younger and they're committing more violent crimes," Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera said.

She says the Salt Lake Area Gang Project, also known as Metro Gang Unit — meant to identify and prevent criminal gang activity through education and enforcement — has shifted its attention from adult gangs to youth. "We have seen an increase in shootings involving juveniles. Just in 2024, there were about 18 who were charged with murder," Rivera said. "That's concerning."

Maria Sanchez is a manager with the Salt Lake Area Gang Project's prevention intervention program, helping youth who are at high risk of joining gangs or are already involved.

After 30 years in the criminal justice system, cases involving young people continue to motivate her work. "When people are able to effect change in their life and they want to have a different life," Sanchez said. "I think that's what keeps you going."

The prevention program relies on referrals from police, teachers, and organizations like the Boys & Girls Club to reach youth before they get involved. The team provides counseling, intervention, mentoring and helps families access resources like school supplies and meals.

"The adult gang members are recruiting these juveniles to commit these crimes because they know that the time they're going to spend paying for the crime isn't the same as being an adult," Rivera said.

Sanchez said many youths join gangs to fulfill basic emotional needs often missing from their home lives. "For some kids, it's a sense of belonging. I think for other kids, they feel like it's a sense of safety," Sanchez said. "For some, it's maybe all they know."

They say their goal isn't just to stop crime; it's to show the youth that there are people who still believe in them. "That's what we're trying to do is show these kids there are other ways to direct their life," Rivera said.