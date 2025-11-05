15-year-old girl dies from injuries after fatal Halloween party shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A second teen has died after the fatal shooting at a West Valley City neighborhood Halloween party, police said Wednesday.

The incident began after a dispute broke out just before midnight as a large group was leaving the party in the area of 2500 West Westshire Drive.

Seventeen-year-old Javen Welcher and the unidentified girl were both shot by gunfire while driving away from the party. The car taking nkth teens crashed in Murray on the way to the hospital, where Welcher was pronounced dead, while the girl was in critical condition.

Family left grieving after teen's death at West Valley City Halloween party

Although her condition was described as stable following the shooting, the girl later died due to her injuries.

West Valley City Police Department said the following Saturday morning that the suspects were still outstanding as the investigation continues.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help family with funeral expenses.