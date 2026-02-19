Expert tips to prevent heart problems before, during, and after pregnancy

SALT LAKE CITY — During Heart Health Month, expectant mothers need to be aware that pregnancy can put significant stress on the cardiovascular system, with pregnancy-related deaths more than doubling over the last decade, according to the American Heart Association.

Heart disease has emerged as a major cause of these deaths, making cardiovascular health a critical concern for pregnant women and new mothers.

"Heart health should be a concern for everyone because heart problems are the leading cause of death in the US. In pregnancy in particular, your body undergoes a number of significant changes that can increase your risk of cardiovascular disease or complications related to your heart," said Dr. Mike Woodruff, executive medical director at Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah.

During pregnancy, women experience multiple physiological changes that can impact heart health. Those changes include blood pressure fluctuations, blood volume increases to support the developing baby, and hormonal changes prepare the body for childbirth. Weight gain and changes to glucose metabolism also contribute to increased cardiovascular risk.

Warning Signs to Watch For

While many symptoms are normal during pregnancy, certain warning signs require immediate medical attention.

"The hard thing here is a lot of these symptoms in a milder form are pretty normal during pregnancy, but look out for shortness of breath, extreme fatigue, dizziness or passing out, chest pain," Woodruff said.

Prevention Strategies

Maintaining heart health during pregnancy involves several key strategies. A healthy diet, regular exercise, adequate sleep, and avoiding tobacco and alcohol form the foundation of cardiovascular wellness. Maintaining a healthy weight and understanding individual risk factors are also crucial.

Postpartum Care Remains Critical

After delivery, new mothers often focus entirely on their babies while neglecting their own health needs.

However, continued medical follow-up remains essential for preventing heart problems. "It's not just about the pediatrician once you give birth. You got to be focused on your own health and follow up with your doctor to make sure you're having the conversations that will reduce your risk of having a heart problem and keep you healthy, so you can take care of that little one," Woodruff said.

Healthcare providers recommend monitoring three key vitals: cholesterol, blood pressure, and blood sugar levels. Staying connected with care teams throughout pregnancy and beyond helps ensure both maternal and infant health.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.