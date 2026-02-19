Jean Massieu School for the Deaf celebrates American Sign Language with students

MILLCREEK, Utah — Our Cool School of the Week is the Jean Massieu School for the Deaf in Millcreek. The school serves deaf and hard-of-hearing students from across Utah, creating an environment where American Sign Language (ASL) is not just supported, it's celebrated.

At the school, students like Malika continue to raise the bar through things like the National Battle of the Books competition and their academic bowl.

"This school is cool because they understand how to communicate with me," said Malika.

"Academic bowl means we have teams that are together, we answer questions it's the same concept as jeopardy right, so we have different categories and we answer different questions," said Kelsey, a student who was named a rising star for her bright personality and skills.

The students also build skills through robotics. They work alongside other teams to problem-solve and earn the highest points possible.

We also got to hear a school cheer that students chant using rhythms!

"ASL is very important for our culture, it's our language, so ASL rhythms are part of that," said teacher Francis Sorrentino.

FOX 13 News meteorologist, Brek Bolton, joined the visit during the robotics and rhythm segments, sharing his personal connection to ASL. He began learning sign language in college and later interpreted for five years after serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

At the end of the morning, Granite Credit Union showed its support for the school, making a contribution to help continue the school's programs.

"It helps us be successful knowing we have people that support us," said third through fifth-grade teacher Hannah, who accepted the donation on behalf of the school.