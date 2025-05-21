What was once 'Blazing Needles' is now 'Handcraft Revival'

SALT LAKE CITY — For years, crafting has been a way for people of all ages to create and relax, but some people believe what used to be second nature is now a dying art. One new Salt Lake City craft business is sparking a revival.

"Handcraft Revival is a place for people to revive the handcrafts that we've all loved and that we knew our grandparents loved," said Melissa Mott, co-owner of Handcraft Revival.

Mott, along with Jennifer Samuelson, thought of the idea of a crafting community business while teaching kids how to knit and crochet at the Wasatch Waldorf Charter School in Holladay.

"We were talking about how we really wanted to bring this to the broader community," Samuelson said.

The duo has turned what used to be the iconic craft store Blazing Needles into a new crafting community, where people can find materials, a maker's space, workshops and more.

"It's been really fun to see people wander in and be like, 'I was part of the Blazing Needles community,' because they were a community, and I'm like, 'Fantastic! Join ours,'" Mott said.

Handcraft Revival also puts an emphasis on youth engagement through camps, workshops and classes.

"They used to just naturally be passed on, and now I feel like we need to work to pass it on to our kids," Mott said.

"To have them working with their hands and interacting with one another and helping each other through the craft, and when one is stuck, they can ask their friend for help. It helps children really feel successful," Samuelson added.

So, whether you're picking up a hook for the first time or it's second nature, Handcraft Revival hopes to weave people together.

"I hope that we can be a place where people know if they want to create, they can come and buy supplies to create, or take a class to learn a new skill to create, that we build a community and educate people around craft," Samuelson said.

If you'd like to learn more about Handcraft Revival or their hours, you can visit their website.