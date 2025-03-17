Why a group in Utah has dedicated themselves to Irish Dance

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — There's a lot to love about Irish Dance, which is why a group of dancers in South Jordan has been doing it for years. "It's good friends, it's exercise, and it's always something to look forward to," said one dancer.

For some, they started dancing in adulthood, others like Hannah Thompson have been dancing since childhood. Thompson started dancing when she was just six or seven years old. "My mom asked if my sister and I wanted to try that and with our 6-year-old enthusiasm we said, "Yeah let's give it a try!'," Thompson said.

Now, Thompson is the head teacher at Rinceoiri Don Spraoi — a non-profit recreational Irish dance studio for all ages. As you might expect, St. Patrick's Day is the studio's "March Madness." They started early performing for FOX 13's Good Day Utah and have performances lined up all day until their finale in American Fork Monday night.

"Our group in particular loves to get out into the community and perform and show what we learned," Thompson said.

Many of the studio's dancers aren't Irish, but Thompson says you don't have to be to love the dance style. "I think it's the opportunity to learn, challenge yourself, hang out with your friends, and get that workout maybe you don't realize you're getting," she said.

If you want to try being an Irish Dancer, you can come to dance with Rinceoiri Don Spraoi Irish Dance. To learn more, visit their website here.