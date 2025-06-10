Woodland fairies are alive at Gardner Village this month

WEST JORDAN, Utah — You might catch a glimpse of their pixie dust or feel their magic when they flutter by. They're usually hidden, but you can find Woodland Fairies all over Gardner Village right now.

“We can be very tricky and sometimes we don’t want to be seen, but at a place like this where they celebrate us, we love to be seen," said Meliantha Cricket Orangeblossom, a Gardner Village fairy.

The shops at Gardner Village have been transformed into a temporary gathering spot for fairies like Orangeblossom. At the Woodland Fairy Festival, you can find activities like a fairy parade, dance party, tea party, and a wishing bridge. Costumes for kids and adults are encouraged to add to the fun.

“It is so much fun to visit another place that reminds me of my home. I am from the cricket thicket of warm worm hollow, and this place is very similar to that," Orangeblossom said.

While you can't wish to become a fairy, Orangeblossom says you can become one by doing three important things: be kind, have courage, and go to the Gardner Village Woodland Fairy Festival.

“It just feels like magic is happening all the time here," she said.

The Woodland Fairy Festival goes through June 28. If you'd like to experience the magic, Gardner Village is open Monday through Saturday. To learn more, you can visit the Gardner Village website.