How to add a pop of Halloween to your table

Creating BOO-tiful Bites...

Ingredients

For the quesadillas



4 medium flour tortillas



1–2 cups shredded Monterey Jack or cheddar cheese



1 orange bell pepper



1 tablespoon butter or olive oil



Optional: black beans, for extra filling



For the Brie coffin



1 small wedge or wheel of Brie cheese



Crackers, pretzels or sliced apples, for serving



Instructions

1. Carve the jack-o’-lantern faces

Slice the orange bell pepper into flat panels. Carefully cut out triangle eyes, a triangle nose and a jagged smile from each piece to create little pumpkin faces.

2. Assemble the quesadillas

Sprinkle shredded cheese over two tortillas. Arrange the pepper faces on top, then cover with the remaining tortillas. Lightly butter the outsides.

3. Cook until golden and cheesy

Heat a skillet over medium-low heat. Cook each quesadilla for about 2–3 minutes per side, until golden and the cheese is melted. Cut into wedges and serve warm.

4. Make the Brie coffin

Take a wedge of Brie and trim the two top corners and two bottom corners at angles to create a coffin shape, with a wider top and narrower bottom. Arrange it beside the quesadillas with crackers or apple slices.

Spooky serving tip

Arrange the quesadilla wedges around the Brie coffin on a serving board. Add a few pretzel sticks as “bones” and apple slices as “witches’ fingers” for an easy Halloween snack platter.

Pro tip: If you want the pepper faces to stand out, place them directly against the cheese and cook the quesadillas over medium-low heat so the tortillas turn golden without burning before the cheese melts.

