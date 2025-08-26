Residents picking up pieces after fire tears through Eagle Mountain apartment building

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Seven people, including multiple police officers, were injured during an early morning fire at an Eagle Mountain apartment complex on Tuesday.

Unified Fire Authority crews were called to the Willow Springs Condominiums at 8043 N. Ridge Loop just after 1 a.m. and found significant flames coming from the building when they arrived.

After being alerted that someone was trapped on the third floor of the building, rescuers were able to find the unconscious resident inside a closet. The victim was removed from the building and transported by helicopter to the hospital with burn injuries.

In addition to the resident who was rescued, six deputies with the Utah County Sheriff's Office were treated on-site for smoke-related issues.

"It takes a special type of person, when everybody else is running out, to put yourself in harm's way, run in to try to do everything you can to save other people," UCSO Sgt. Ray Ormond said. "They all feel a little bit weakness and a little bit of effects from being in that fire, but overall, they're doing well."

Officials say the third floor of the apartment complex is considered a total loss, while the first and second floors suffered significant smoke and water damage. It's estimated that 11 units in total were destroyed or damaged.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The American Red Cross and Eagle Mountain City are helping residents of the apartment complex who have been displaced by the fire.

Watch: FOX 13 News viewer captures the scene of Eagle Mountain apartment fire

Watch: FOX 13 News viewer captures the scene of Eagle Mountain apartment fire

"I hear somebody scream, 'Fire!' So when I opened the door, I see really thick smoke, so the only thing I thought of was my daughters, my family," Jose Villarreal said. "So I ran back in, got my kids, and I ran out, with no shoes, no documents, no nothing."

Villarreal said his wallet is still inside, and they can't get much of their stuff back.

"One night, you have everything. You go to sleep, and then the next thing you know, you don't have nothing. It's heartbreaking," he said.

"Everything was a total loss. The whole ceiling collapsed, and I was in the 3rd floor, so basically I think we lost everything," Villarreal said.

Beth Provence showed up to help her friend and others salvage things and move them out of the home.

"It's amazing. I took a couple hours off work, come out and so many people showed up," Provence said. "I was like, I did the part that I could do, and now I've got to go pick up kids from school... and that's what community is about... helping each other out when you can and taking turns."

Villarreal, his family and their neighbors are trying to pick up the pieces and start their lives over again, grateful for all the support.

"A lot of people with clothes, with items, and all that... with their homes — like, 'If you need a place to stay, I have this room...' I'm blessed with Eagle Mountain," Villarreal said.

Watch: FOX 13 News viewer shows response to apartment fire in Eagle Mountain

Watch: FOX 13 News viewer shows response to apartment fire in Eagle Mountain

Jose Neira got a call from his parents who live at Willow Springs. He rushed over and was waiting with his family as they figured out the next step.

“For me, it’s sad emotionally,” he said. “Because I know how hard they worked.”

His family is from Chile and has lived at Willow Springs for about a year. Neira said they saw the flames engulf the entire roof, and now they're waiting to see when they can grab more things from inside, like his mom’s medication.

“Now it’s about working hard again to bring all the stuff for them again and find another place for living for the moment,” he said.