Man charged after post-football game fight involving helmet in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A National Junior College Football Prep game being played at Dixie High School between the St. George Silver and Idaho Outlaws turned violent.

"The fight initiated at the end of the game when everyone was going through and giving their high fives," Ofc. Tiffany Mitchell with St. George police said.

From high fives to police saying a man used a football helmet as a weapon.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Trayvon Wilton Ward of Las Vegas is facing aggravated assault, riot and disorderly conduct charges.

Police said there were multiple people cited and arrested in the incident, which they continue to investigate.

"The only investigating that will be going on further past the arrest and citation that we made is watching video surveillance of the incident that could implicate other players or people at the game that were involved in the fight," Mitchell said.

We did reach out to the NJCP for comment. Its website currently states that Week 5 games are canceled due to disciplinary concerns.

Washington County School District said it is keeping a close eye on this investigation.

"Apparently it was a private rental by a junior college football team at our Dixie High School," said Steve Dunham with Washington County School District. "This is a way that schools can raise some funds that they may need for programs they're doing inside the school."

Dunham said this incident could affect future events by this organization at its facilities.

"We know our tempers can get the best of us when sports are involved, so there are times when we have those kinds of incidents," Mitchell said. "But to this point, lately we haven't."