As presumed Utah 2034 announcement approaches, here's a look back at 2002 games

SALT LAKE CITY — How far back do you remember?

Most Utahns probably remember the excitement around the 2002 Winter Olympics hosted by Utah, with events in Salt Lake City, Park City and beyond.

But do they remember when Utah was actually chosen to host the Games? Or the many times Utah put in a bid to host but didn't get awarded the Games, as far back as 1965?

FOX13 news reporter Spencer Joseph pored through tapes in the FOX 13 News archives to find all the moments from the first bid process, as the International Olympic Committee is expected to officially award the 2034 Games to Salt Lake City on Wednesday.

Watch the video above to see the journey of Utah's Olympic legacy.