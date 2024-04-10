Utah gets in-person chance to share 2034 Olympics vision with IOC

SALT LAKE CITY — One of the final steps in the process of being awarded the 2034 Winter Olympics got underway for Salt Lake City early Wednesday. The International Olympic Committee's Future Host Commission began a tour of the area, looking at everything from sporting venues to critical infrastructure to sustainability.

The tour began with a presentation showcasing Utah’s vision for the Games, with the state making its case to bring the Olympics back for the first time since 2002.

"My heart is racing because we are so excited to have you here," exclaimed Fraser Bullock, CEO of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games, as he opened the tour.

With his opening comments, Bullock began Utah’s presentation with a combination of excitement and nerves; the culmination of waiting years for the moment to show the Beehive State is once again ready to welcome the world.

"It's been an aspiration of Utah to host these Games since 2002, maybe since closing ceremonies when they said, 'When can we do this again?,'" said Sarah Hirshland, CEO of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee

The Utah team discussed how the even can elevate the community, sport, and the Olympic experience, building off the continuing legacy of 2002 to unite the world.

"Word of unity will be a theme you will see throughout," shared Bullock

Many members of the IOC on the tour were at Rice-Eccles Stadium over two decades ago for the opening and closing ceremonies. They have returned with positive feelings of what Utah has to offer.

"It’s not only to be back in Salt Lake, it is to be back home that feels good. It feels like home," expressed Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi.

The unity between members of the local organizing committee and the IOC is a major reason why Utah feels like home to the international organization, and those relationships have helped put the state just months from an expected invitation to host.

"We are in an environment here where we look for opportunities more than concerns," said Dubi. "Organizing the Games is about having the people, the expertise, the knowledge. This is right here right now."

While the relationships are strong, this week's visit is a test for local organizers. The future host commission is here to deliver a report to the IOC's Executive Committee ahead of a July vote that will decide the fate of Utah’s next Olympic dreams.

"This concept is on a very, very good way to find a successful solution that means a successful election," said Karl Stoss, Chairman of the Future Host Commission.

Until that vote, nothing is guaranteed.