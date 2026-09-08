Washington County ups the ante for turf you don't use

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The Washington County Water Conservancy District is upping the ante for turf no one uses.

The water district is offering $3 a square foot for what's termed "nonfunctional turf," which is lawn no one uses except to mow. But when you combine it with local city offers? It can get even higher.

The Washington County Water Conservancy District said that, for example, in Santa Clara, they add an additional $1 per square foot. That makes it $4 per square foot for nonfunctional turf — the highest in Utah.

Washington County has been increasingly aggressive about water savings as the Colorado River continues to see declines. To see if you qualify, check with Utah Water Ways for incentives where you live.

This article is published through the Colorado River Collaborative, a solutions journalism initiative supported by the Janet Quinney Lawson Institute for Land, Water, and Air at Utah State University. See all of our stories about how Utahns are impacted by the Colorado River at greatsaltlakenews.org/coloradoriver