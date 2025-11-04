Consumer Rules with Robyn: Utah officials warn of rising AI scams on social media

SALT LAKE CITY — In September, “Consumer Rules with Robyn” told you about how bad actors are using more sophisticated artificial intelligence scams to lure consumers in to get their money, sometimes pretending to be someone you know.

With the ever-evolving social media landscape, those scams continue to multiply.

Everything from our online purchases to what we post on social media — it’s all fuel for scammers. Their information farming has been made easier by artificial intelligence.

“All of that information is out there in the web, in the ether someplace, and AI is now able to go grab all that information, including images of you, etc.,” said Katie Hass, the director of Utah’s Division of Consumer Protection. “That way when a scammer reaches out to you, they can know more about you, know more about your personality, maybe things that might matter to you, and then kind of get at you that way.”

Hass says a fun, innocent post may seem harmless, but it just adds to the treasure trove of information that scammers have access to.

“People need to recognize that when they post a picture in front of the house with their house numbers on there, you’ve just given up your address,” said Hass. “Whether it’s pictures of you all on a family vacation someplace expensive, you are signaling not only to your friends, but also to bad actors that you have money that could be stolen.”

Ever bought anything from Instagram, Etsy or TikTok or thought about it?

“AI is also being used to generate images. Sometimes it can be of products or spoofing products that do exist, but that the seller isn’t doing,” said Hass. “Again, it’s really hard to tell and understand that, but for example, on a platform like Etsy or non-traditional buyers, it’s okay to email them and say, ‘Hey, can you take a picture of a product that you recently made on a table where I can see it? or multiple pictures? or can we FaceTime?’”

If you are the victim of a scam, although the circumstances may seem bleak, the best defense to stop swindlers altogether is offense.

“The most important thing is to report it and report it quickly, and even if we can’t get you your money back, I get that you might say, ‘What’s the point? I’m not going to see that money,’ but we are only as good as the information we get from the public, and we can protect other people,” said Hass. “You can be a hero for somebody else by helping us get the word out.”

If you want to report a scam, it’s easy. You can file a complaint with the Utah Department of Commerce and/or the Federal Trade Commission.