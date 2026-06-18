Utah's first responders feel the pressure as diesel prices remain high

SALT LAKE CITY — Diesel prices may remain high despite other forms of fuel dropping. But for first responders who rely on diesel for their fleet, they're not seeing any relief at the pump.

That's according to Golden Cross fleet manager Andrew Moffit. They are a private ambulance company and after 27 years of watching ambulances come and go, he knows they're worth their price in gold.

"We use a ton of fuel," said Moffitt. "My on-site intake, just here at our main operations facility, we use between 4,800 to 5,200 gallons a week. That’s about half of my total fleet usage."

But fuel prices are biting more and more into that budget.

"Everything‘s diesel in our fleet. It’s hovering around five bucks, $4.85 to $5.15 pretty consistently and it just takes it out of our bottom line," he said.

That makes it to about roughly $50,000 dollars a week.

"Our rates are set in the state by the Bureau of EMS through legislation and so we don’t get to just charge anything we want to charge, that is a set amount," said Moffitt. "Years ago, we actually did have a bit of legislation that allowed us to charge a little bit more when fuel prices hit five dollars, but that has since expired, so we need to revisit that if the prices are going to stay high."

For Utah Trucking Association executive director Rick Clasby, the diesel fuel price is an important part of the equation to solving Utah's supply chain.

"In Utah, trucking is so critical," said Clasby. "80% of our communities rely exclusively on trucks to get their products."

"We have opportunities in many cases to charge surcharges, so our rates can match what the fuel prices are doing," he said. "All of that ends up being part of the transportation costs and ultimately the consumers are going to end up paying that."

So, as a consumer, while what you pay at the pump may be decreasing, you are paying for it in other ways.