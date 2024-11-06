Cool School of the Week: Corner Canyon High School

DRAPER, Utah — All Cool Schools are special to me, but this one might be the special-est (yes, I know that's not a real word). Our Cool School of the Week is Corner Canyon High School. This also happens to be where I went to high school—and some things, like the school's excellence, haven't changed.

"Corner Canyon is so awesome seriously all the kids strive to do their best in everything that they do," said the SBO President.

"We strive to be excellent in all of our categories whether that be academically or athletics or our performing arts we excel in everything," said a class officer.

"Semper Excelsius" is the school's motto and it's ingrained in everything including the Drill Team. "Our team has such a special bond, and we all work so close and hard together," said one Drill Team member. "Every single day we're in here at 5 a.m. and it's so cool to see how everyone's so dedicated and how we love each other so much."

The school is also creating a dynasty on the football field thanks to Head Coach Eric Kjar, but he credits the hard work of his players. "Probably the biggest thing is our work ethic that the kids bring into our process with everything we do," he said.

The team is also in the middle of the state tournament. "We've put a lot of effort in as a team just throughout the offseason and just our work ethic throughout the week," said one player.

The cheer team is also making their own mark on the community. "My favorite part of being on cheer is how involved we are," said one cheer captain. "I love cheering at all the sports whether that be football, basketball, wrestling volleyball, or our own competitions because Corner Canyon is such a community and I love being part of it."

The school is also getting ready for its fall musical: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. The school is performing for the public on November 14, 15, 16, and 18 at 7 p.m. along with an extra matinee show on the 16th. "Not only are we dedicated to our performing arts we're committed to integrating all aspects of it we have over 250 people in our musical this year," said the student playing Joseph.

This is part of what makes Corner Canyon our Cool School of the Week. If you know a Cool School in your neighborhood you can email nominations to news@Fox13Now.com.