Cool School of the Week: Jordan High

SANDY, Utah — What is a Beetdigger? If you're talking about the word itself, it's a person who digs beets. But if you're talking about the students and staff at Jordan High School in Sandy, it's a group of passionate, intelligent and diverse individuals. That's why Jordan High is FOX 13's Cool School of the Week.

"I think the coolest thing about Jordan is our school spirit," said cheer captain Olivia.

"I think Jordan's a cool school because everyone can just be really close. We're really diverse, and you can just make so many friends here," said a soccer team captain.

Jordan High has a lot of teams and unique classes that make it a cool school. The Jordan girls' soccer team is preparing for their first home playoff game in the postseason on Thursday. They also have a program that's a first-of-its-kind in the Canyons District.

"We are Navy National Defense Cadet Core program that is a citizenship development program that we're teaching citizenship and leadership skills. These students come from multiple high schools throughout the Canyons School District," said Master Chief Ward.

From November 13-18, the school's jazz band and performing arts students will give audiences their take on "The Drowsy Chaperone" — and they have some Broadway-worthy talent you must hear to believe.

"This is my fourth year of performing at Jordan High School, and preparing for it is honestly trying to find new creative ways to get ready," said the student who plays Aldolpho. "One thing I've been doing is I'll sing my high notes in a plank position to make sure my core strength is good enough."

Utah College Application Week is also in full swing at Jordan High. Teachers, counselors, and administrators work year-round to prepare students for life after high school, but during this week, there is extra emphasis on college readiness and applications.

"We are an AVID school which means one of our main focuses is to get students prepared for college if that's what they choose to do after school," said counselor Mrs. Less.

All this and more is part of what makes Jordan High FOX 13's Cool School of the Week.

If you know a Cool School, you can email nominations to GoodDayUtah@fox13now.com.