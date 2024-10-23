Cool School of the Week: The world-famous East High

SALT LAKE CITY — East High School in Salt Lake City might be famous for being the home of "High School Musical," but the students and staff are the real stars, and that's why East High is our Cool School of the Week.

"We have 1,800 students, and I have quickly learned that each one of them has their own really unique story," said East High Principal Ryan Oaks.

Unique stories that stem from the school's diversity.

"Although East High is on the east side, we really like how diverse our community is because we share East High with the west side," said the SBO President Saia Fuapau.

The school is home to many different programs, clubs, and extracurricular activities. The cheer team brings the spirit by motivating the school's teams to do their best and to pump the other students up.

"We have like over a century of tradition here at East High," said cheer captain Summit Nay.

The performances and excitement don't end with cheer. The school also has a Dance Company that focuses on Jazz and contemporary style dance, and their Dance Krew, a hip-hop dance group.

"It's nice to have two separate teams. We work on our separate pieces, and then we get to come together and have a lot of fun," said the Dance Krew president.

FOX 13 News has several claims to fame at East High. Good Day Utah anchor Dan Evans was spotted in an East High yearbook, and sports director Jeff Rhineer's daughter Talia is part of the choir program.

"One of the things that makes East High a really cool school is of course our arts department. We have something for everyone here," Talia said.

The school is performing Harry Potter and the Cursed Child from Nov. 7 to Nov. 11.

"We always have so many fun shows," said theater officer Savannah Beebe. "We're performing the state premiere, which means we're the first theater in Utah to do the show."

"We just really work hard to make sure every kid realizes that this is their school," Principal Oaks said.

If you know a "Cool School," you can email nominations to news@fox13now.com.