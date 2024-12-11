Cool School takes hands-on learning to the next level

SALT LAKE CITY — Our Cool School of the Week is a little different from previous schools we've featured as Salt Lake City School District's Career and Technical Education Center takes hands-on learning to the next level.

"I definitely think that the teachers and efforts they put into teaching us definitely makes it cool," said one fire science class student. "It's a little different than just regular high school classes."

The Career and Tech Center offers a variety of classes that allow students to get experience or even certifications in professional fields.

"It's all about getting these students an opportunity to get into a field they know they want to be in," said fire science teacher Capt. Andrew Wilcox.

One student found his love for drones by taking a technology class offered at the center and hopes to grow that love further as more classes become available.

"My favorite part is kind of just being able to test your limits with the drones," said student Arlo Peters.

If you're looking for the next generation of lifesavers, the school features a slew of medical programs from medical assisting to EMT. MA teacher, Amanda Drain, says her students learn about 50 to 70 different hands-on skills.

"It's pretty cool to be in this program because you can be certified in not just MA, we have CNA programs, we have EMT, so coming out of high school with one of these certificates to get a nice paying job is one of the pretty cool things about it," one MA student said.

"I really love this program because we have this full ambulance simulator it has cameras inside of it and audio so we can all do scenarios," another EMT student shared.

If interested, students also have the opportunity to take Denise Hevner's welding class where sparks fly and what seems like magic is made.

"The welding program has been a part of the Salt Lake City School District's Career and Tech center for a really long time," Hevner said. "I was actually a student in the program myself."

The students beside her have all built their own creations — one even created one of his for his girlfriend.

"I have actually built a rose, a flower, I welded it together and colored it with fire."

One student said the school is the perfect addition to her regular high school schedule.

"Any CTE class, I think it's a good opportunity, and if you can sign up for concurrent enrollment you should totally do it,"