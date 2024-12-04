Mix of old and new makes Skyline High School the 'Cool School of the Week'

SALT LAKE CITY — With stunning views of the Wasatch mountains, an engaged student body and staff, and a beautiful new building, it's no surprise Skyline High School is a Cool School of the Week.

"Skyline is a cool school because we have a new building this year, but we also have an old building that's been here for so many years," said Skyline's SBO President. "We're building a new legacy in the new building but we also get to remember everyone that came before us and all their great achievements."

Inside what remains of the school's old building, there's a wall of former classes dating back decades. Inside the new building, students are engaged in education — including in the chemistry lab where I learned a thing or two from the teacher and the students.

"I think what makes Skyline a cool school is how you can tailor the challenge level to each individual student there's a huge variety of classes or advanced classes," said one student.

In a U.S. Government class, you can find Granite School District Superintendent Ben Horsley teaching!

The school is also home to robust performing arts programs.

"We have a great theater program and music, we have a lot of orchestras, and our choir program is especially really good, but our jazz band is one of our top performing groups for sure," said one band member.

"Not many schools have a ballroom dance team, in fact, there are very few, particularly in Salt Lake," said one ballroom dance member.

Skyline's mascot is the Eagles and they're always looking to rise — which is why they have Rise Ambassadors.

"What makes it kind of special is we kind of help our community bring us together student body wise," said Rise Ambassador Sailor.

Students also have the opportunity to learn American Sign Language.

"We have ASLHS which gives us all volunteer opportunities, opportunities to practice our sign language skills in real life," said the ASLHS president.

The school is no stranger to championships. It has a beautiful display case in its new gym showing off its wins. This year, it can add another to the collection as the girls' volleyball team just won the 5A State Championship.

"I just think that this team has such a great connection and such great energy I just think we're all each others best friends," said one team member.

Skyline also has Unified sports so everyone has the opportunity to be involved.

"I think Unified Sports is about having, fun, opportunities, and making new memories," said one Unified Partner.

All of these and more are what make Skyline High School Fox 13's Cool School of the Week. If you know a cool school you can email nominations to GoodDayUtah@Fox13Now.com.