UDOH recommends all K-12 students, staff wear masks indoors

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health recommends students and staff at the state's K-12 wear masks while indoors, even if they are vaccinated. It also recommends a period of quarantine following any exposure to the coronavirus while at school.

Health officials released their recommendations Monday ahead of the fall semester as the state and country deal with a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant.

Masks can't be required by health officials after the state legislature banned mandates in schools earlier this year.

UDOHs recommendations include:

Encouraging everyone 12 years and older to get vaccinated for COVID-19

Wearing a mask when indoors

Isolating at home if you test positive for COVID-19

Quarantine and other protective measures after a school exposure

Testing for COVID-19

Staying home when you’re sick

Physical distancing and cohorting

Improving or increasing indoor ventilation

Hygiene practices

Cleaning and disinfection

“We strongly recommend local health departments and schools use a layered prevention approach, including encouraging vaccination and mask wearing, among other strategies,” said Dr. Michelle Hofmann, deputy director of the UDOH. “Doing so can help minimize the disruptions of COVID-19 on schools while maximizing opportunities for children to participate in in-person learning and extracurricular activities.”

It is expected that quarantine recommendations will be different across the state as local health departments and education agencies use local data to determine the best way to move forward.