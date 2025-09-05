16-year-old stabbed multiple times with broken bottle at Salt Lake Community College

SALT LAKE CITY — One person is facing charges, and another is still wanted by police, following a stabbing at the Salt Lake Community College area in Taylorsville late Wednesday night. According to officials, the stabbing was gang-related, and a 21-year-old Jesus Bautista Rodriguez Fernando was arrested on Thursday.

Court documents reveal that on Wednesday, multiple agencies responded to the college campus on reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old at the scene with over 15 stab wounds to his body.

Police say at least two people were involved in the attack, and they believe one of them brandished a firearm during the incident. Investigators identified the suspect vehicle as a 2010 GMC Terrain and its driver as Fernando, the son of the registered owner of the vehicle.

On Thursday, officers contacted Fernando's mother, who confirmed that the vehicle was hers and that her son was driving it during the time of the stabbing. Police also confirmed this through Ring camera footage from the home.

Fernando's mother called him and allowed the police to talk to him. Eventually, he returned to his home and turned himself in to the police.

When police talked to Fernando he initially denied having any involvement but later admitted to stabbing the victim with a broken bottle. According to Fernando, the victim had thrown gang signs at Fernando and his friend which led to the attack.

Jesus Bautista Rodriguez Fernando faces an attempted homicide by assault charge.