2 arrested following drive-by shooting in Salt Lake City neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY — Two people were arrested early Sunday after an alleged drive-by shooting in Salt Lake City.

A person told police that his ex-girlfriend and her cousin drove by his home near 1200 South and 900 West and fired a weapon before driving off.

Officers later found the vehicle with the woman and her cousin and arrested both after recovering evidence from the alleged shooting, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Both were arrested on multiple charges, including aggravated assault and felony discharge of a firearm

No one was injured during the incident but police said a tree was struck by a bullet.