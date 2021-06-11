2 people busted with nearly 9 pounds of heroin in Iron Co.

IRON COUNTY, Utah — Two people were arrested after being found with about nine pounds of heroin during an Iron Co. traffic stop.

Daniel Mendiola, 31, and America Hickman, 41, were both jailed on charges of possession with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance.

According to probable cause documents, a Utah Highway Patrol trooper was traveling on Interstate 15 in southern Utah Wednesday when he slowed for traffic ahead. As the trooper slowed, the vehicle behind him closed to within 1.2 seconds.

After being pulled over by the trooper, Hickman identified herself with a California driver's license and said the vehicle she was driving was a rental. However, the rental agreement provided did not list Hickman or Mendiola, her passenger, as authorized drivers.

A K-9 unit was called to perform a search of the vehicle, where approximately nine pounds of heroin was located in the trunk. A meth pipe was also found in a jacket belonging to Mendiola.