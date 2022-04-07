2 suspects arrested in fatal Draper house party shooting

DRAPER, Utah — Draper police have arrested two suspects connected to the fatal house shooting that left two people dead last weekend.

One suspect is an 17-year-old who was apprehended in Lehi, while the other suspect, Ashtyn Ortega, was taken into custody in Herriman.

Police Chief John Eining would not disclose the relationships between the suspects and victims. No other suspects are believed to be connected to the shootings.

Ortega has been booked at the Salt Lake County Jail, while the unnamed minor was brought to juvenile detention.

Austin Terry Powell, 27, and Jonathan July Fuentes, 21, were both killed early Sunday after being hit by gunfire outside the home in the area of Vista Way and Cranberry Hill Drive.

WATCH: Friends of Draper shooting victim look for answers

Witnesses to the shooting said someone started throwing beer bottles outside the home, which led to an argument. In the briefing Thursday, Eining said he believed the shooting was related to the argument over the bottles.

The house was rented off Airbnb, but has since been taken off the list of available homes.