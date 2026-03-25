20-year-old arrested after viral video shows him riding on the hood of a car

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — A man was arrested Monday in connection with a viral video that showed him riding on the hood of a car traveling on an interstate freeway in Salt Lake County.

Utah Highway Patrol said they received a tip from someone who saw the video, which showed the man riding on the hood of the moving car on I-215 in the Cottonwood Heights area while holding a bouquet of flowers and a ring, which police say he dropped on the road.

The video was filmed on March 14, and UHP said they received the tip and also located a witness the next day.

UHP officials say the video was posted by 20-year-old Kaleb Bryson McLain. They contacted him at his home in West Valley City and placed him under arrest. He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on suspicion of reckless endangerment, aggravated disorderly conduct, as well as two misdemeanor alcohol-related charges. Police said they found an open alcoholic beverage container in his car.

The arrest report states that when he was being taken to jail, McLain "made excited utterances that he made [a] dumb decision and that riding on the hood was a terrifying situation."