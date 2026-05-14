Loved ones react to Kouri Richins sentence of life without parole after the murder of her husband 

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — It was an extremely emotional day for the sentencing of Kouri Richins, and in the end the judge felt an appropriate sentence was life without parole for the murder of her husband, however, that decision did not come without hearing from Eric’s family and Kouri herself.

Wednesday morning started with the court hearing the victim impact statements from members of Eric’s family, including his sisters, father, and written statements from the three boys Eric and Kouri shared.

"Today is Eric's birthday. I stand before you because he can’t,” Eric’s sister Katie Richins-Benson said through tears, "he was taken away from us by a person he should have been able to trust, the person he should have trusted most in the world, his wife.”

“I am angry she killed my dad….I want the judge to know my dad was a good person, and I miss my dad. I miss my dad, but I do not miss how my life used to be. I don't miss Kouri. I will tell you that,” one licensed clinic social worker read on behalf of one of the sons.

The court then heard from members of Kouri’s family, along with Kouri herself who spoke for about 45 minutes, taking the opportunity to address her sons.

"I will not be blamed for something I did not do, I will appeal and fight these charges no matter how long it takes,” Richins said, "I do have something to prove to you three... I need you boys to know the truth.”

Directly after, Judge Richard Mrazik made his decision.

“A person convicted of those things is simply too dangerous to ever be free,” he said, " the court hereby sentences you to life without parole.”

Members of Kouri’s family and friends reacted to the decision in the parking lot.

“That's a little bit surprising. This girl's not even ever gotten a speeding ticket. She's clean and pure as there is and a wonderful human being,” said Kouri’s family friend Greg Hall, "we’re heartbroken.”

Members of Eric’s family gave a statement to the media, especially knowing the sentencing on May 13 fell on what would have been Eric’s 44th birthday.

“As soon as the judge read the thirteenth, I knew Eric was around,” said Eric’s sister Amy Richins, "I feel really bad for my nephews because this is another really hard day for them, because we all loved Kouri and this was really hard to realize, and so I can’t even imagine what they’re feeling right now.”

Richins and her defense team plan to file a motion for a new trial; her attorneys did not comment outside the courthouse on Wednesday.