27 people found living inside Washington City home with unsafe and unsanitary living conditions

WASHINGTON, Utah — Washington City police say they have made several arrests following a search of a home where 27 people, including multiple children, were living in unsafe and unsanitary conditions. The names of the arrested haven't been released.

According to the Washington City Police Department, they have been conducting an investigation into multiple criminal violations and the unsafe conditions at the home. Police say that they believed illegal narcotics and fraudulent identity documents were in the home.

Officials also claim that the home, located in the 100 block of West 200 South, had undergone multiple unpermitted remodels and additions.

Police executed a search of the home at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, during which they found multiple suspects with fraudulent identity documents and illegal narcotics. While there, police say, they discovered 27 people, including 3 children under the age of 12, were living in the home.

Inside the home, officials found rooms with exposed electrical panels and wiring, no windows for bedrooms, kitchens in many small rooms intended to be used as bedrooms, and other alarming items. In one basement room, the footings of the home were exposed with dirt removed from the ground in what appeared to be an effort to make more room for additional occupants.

Two adult men were arrested for multiple counts of possession of fraudulent identity documents, while an adult woman was arrested for narcotics possession. Multiple other people were detained by ICE due to their immigration status.

Following the search, the Washington City Building Inspector and Washington City Code Enforcement evaluated the home and deemed it unsafe and unsanitary for occupancy. For that reason, the home has been condemned at this time.