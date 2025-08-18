Brian Head Resort aims to be first Utah ski area to open this season

BRIAN HEAD, Utah — It's still the height of summer, but excitement is already building for the upcoming ski season, now less than 90 days away.

Brian Head Ski Resort general manager Tom Pettigrew joined FOX 13 News this week via Zoom, fully dressed in his snow gear.

"Oh, I just couldn't resist the temptation to put on my jacket and helmet goggles," Pettigrew said, "and just imagine what it feels like to slide on the snow and to welcome people here to Brian Head for our projected opening of Nov. 7. I'm so stoked!"

The southern Utah resort is already counting down the days, hoping to open earlier than any other resort in the state this year.

"We set a record for 181 operating days last year," Pettigrew said. "I think it's really important to remember that Brian Head is actually from an elevation standpoint, the highest resort in Utah. Our base area is over 9,600 feet and our summit is 11,000. And that just brings really, really favorable snowmaking conditions."

The resort invested $1.4 million into capital improvements for this upcoming season and hopes guests will love the upgrades. These include more snowmaking equipment on Navajo Mountain, which they say enables them to facilitate that earlier opening day.

They hope to stay open through May 10.

"I think that adds up to 184 days. If we can go longer, we will, and if we can start earlier, we will, too," Pettigrew said.

It's the southern Utah resort's fourth year with this earlier opening day strategy, and they're confident they can deliver. Last year, Solitude beat them by opening slightly earlier, but Brian Head boasts that it began continuous operations sooner than any other resort.

This friendly competition highlights the growing excitement for this significant industry in the state. Last season, Ski Utah estimated ski tourism translated into more than $2.5 billion for the state's economy.