Wildfire threatens homes, historical buildings in southern Utah

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A wildfire broke out in southern Utah Sunday evening, threatening some structures nearby.

The Hurricane Fire Department said they received the first reports of the blaze around 5:15 p.m. in the Confluence Park area, near the Hurricane-La Verkin border and the Virgin River. It has been named the "Old Dump Fire."

It was last estimated at 50 acres. Officials said structures were threatened — including some homes and historical buildings. There were no evacuation orders, however.

Around 8 p.m., fire officials confirmed to FOX 13 News that they had stopped the forward progress of the flames. They urged the public to avoid the area still as crews will remain there to finish working to contain and extinguish the fire.

Officials say the fire was human-caused.