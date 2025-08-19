Free program offers life jackets to keep people safe at southern Utah lakes

HURRICANE, Utah — A free life jacket lending program at southern Utah lakes is helping prevent drownings in a region where children are twice as likely to be drowning victims compared to the rest of the state.

At Sand Hollow State Park in Hurricane, visitors can borrow life jackets at no cost by simply visiting the visitor center and providing some personal information.

"We have a lender program. So at Sand Hollow in particular, all you need to do is go into the visitor center and ask for a life jacket," said Ally O'Rullien with Utah State Parks. "All you need to do is write down some of your personal information, and that way you can check out the life jacket and then make sure to bring it back so that you don't accidentally take it with you."

Water safety tips after recent drownings in Utah reservoirs:

The program comes at a critical time, as data shows drowning is one of the top five causes of death for pediatric patients in the region.

"Nationally, 80% of people who have drowned in boating accidents could have survived if they were wearing a life jacket," O'Rullien said.

Erin Remund, injury prevention coordinator at St. George Regional Hospital, was struck by a conversation with a Washington County search and rescue team member.

"He said 'I have never pulled the body out of the water with a life jacket on' and that really stood out to me," Remund said.

Remund analyzes injury data and works to prevent common causes of death and injury.

"I take the top mechanisms and I say, what can we do to prevent those injuries? And so drowning is one of the top five ways that our pediatric patients die," Remund said.

'Always, always, always wear a life jacket' survivor of paddleboard accident pleads with Utahns:

Children in southern Utah are twice as likely to be drowning victims compared to those in the rest of the state, with 34% of incidents occurring outside of swimming pools.

In May, St. George Regional Hospital and Intermountain Health donated 100 life jackets that were distributed between Gunlock, Snow Canyon and Quail Creek reservoirs. Utah law requires a life jacket on board for every person on anything that floats, with mandatory wearing for those 12 and under.

The demand for free life jackets has been high, prompting a call for donations.

"The week after Labor Day, after everyone has had their last hurrah, they've had their big parties, they've gone to the lake," said Remund. "What we're asking is that the community donate gently used or new life jackets."

Donation locations will be set up statewide as part of the effort to prevent drownings.

"It's one of the things that we can prevent," added Redmund. "Drowning is completely preventable."