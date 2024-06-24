2nd suspect in deadly Salt Lake City shooting arrested

SALT LAKE CITY — Police arrested a second person suspected of shooting and killing a 30-year-old man last month in Salt Lake City, and there may be more in the future.

Nay Blusoe, 21, was arrested Sunday and faces one charge of aggravated murder and one count of obstruction of justice, the Salt Lake City Police Department announced.

Blusoe is the second suspect arrested for the alleged murder of Nico Christopher Patino on May 26. Last week, 19-year-old Abdihakim Mohamed was the first one arrested.

SLCPD said Patino was killed in "a coordinated effort with several shooters on foot and in a car."

According to court documents, Patino was at an "after-party event" at an industrial warehouse located at 1810 W. Fortune Road. Police said they viewed security camera footage that showed him standing in the parking lot when a vehicle pulled up to him. While Patino spoke with someone in the car, police say he was shot by multiple people both on foot and from the car.

Mohamed was identified as a suspect after an investigation that included footage of the suspect vehicle at the scene and on other local streets, as well as cell phone location data. He was pulled over on June 18 while driving the suspect vehicle, according to his arrest report. He spoke with police and admitted that he drives that car, but he denied going out the night of the shooting before requesting a lawyer.

It's not yet known how Blusoe was identified as a suspect, but SLCPD said he left the state and went to Detroit, Michigan at some point since the shooting. He arrived back at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Sunday, where SLCPD officers took him into custody.

"The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are possible," Sunday's announcement read.