After being found guilty, what happens to Kouri Richins now?

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The day after Kouri Richins was found guilty on all charges in the murder of her husband, neither the state nor defense attorneys involved in the case spoke about the verdict, and outside attorneys believe there’s a reason why.

That's because after a verdict is reached, that may not be the end of the entire case.

Richins may want to get a second opinion on how the case was handled, and the defense can prepare for an appeal. Throughout the nearly three-week trial, Richins’ defense team raised several objections, including several motions for a mistrial.

Utah attorney Clayton Simms said the defense can pick any of these as grounds to appeal in hopes of overturning a verdict.

“The Utah Supreme Court would then determine did the district court rulings, were they constitutional? Did they afford the defendant due process? Did she get a fair trial?” Simms said.

Eric Richins' family reacts after Kouri Richins found guilty on all charges:

Eric Richins' family reacts after Kouri Richins found guilty on all charges

However, former prosecutor and current criminal defense attorney RJ Dreiling said that's a hard thing to do.

“It's not just did the judge get it wrong? It's that, did this judge get this so wrong, the case might have come out differently?" said Dreiling. "On a case like this, where there is so much evidence, and it is so compelling, it's going to be really difficult for an appellate attorney to argue."

Richins waived her right to testify, and the defense rested without calling any witnesses. Dreiling said this could come into play during an appeal.

“The judge can look squarely at the defendant and say, 'Is that your decision? Do you agree with it? Did you have time to talk with your lawyer about that?' Just to make sure that's the decision that they wanted to make, and that kind of takes away that issue on appeal, and that's why a smart, seasoned judge always does that on a case like this,” he said.

An appeal must be filed within 30 days after sentencing, which is scheduled for May 13, and in this case, Judge Richard Mzarik will either sentence Richins to 25 years to life or life without parole.

On top of her murder conviction, Richins still has 26 ongoing charges, including mortgage fraud and money laundering.

“She could go to trial for those independently of the murder case,” Simms said.

Both attorneys told FOX 13 News there may be more information regarding an appeal at Richins' sentencing.